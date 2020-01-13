Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

