Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWCH. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE SWCH opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Switch has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

