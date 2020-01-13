SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

