Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

NYSE TCO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.39. 818,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,509. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.