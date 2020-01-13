TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 116.9% in December

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 15th total of 410,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. TCG BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 341,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 373.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 250,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TCG BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

