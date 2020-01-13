Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Tecogen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 9,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

