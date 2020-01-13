Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.00

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 393586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

