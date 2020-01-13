Telcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,220.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $188,220.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.24 or 0.05958379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00118132 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

