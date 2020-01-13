Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $71,297.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00033424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $1.97 million and $71,297.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 812,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,669 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.