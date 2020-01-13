Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Teradata posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

TDC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 21,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,462. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. Teradata has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 504,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.