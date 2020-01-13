The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

KO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.13. 7,789,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

