THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,412.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $28,412.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,427,788,318 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

