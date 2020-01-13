Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is Triad Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for 4.4% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $71.88. 25,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

