THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 7.3% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $101,612.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,889,014 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

