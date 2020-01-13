ThoreCoin (THR) Market Capitalization Tops $136.14 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $136.14 million and $134,391.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,570.48 or 0.19418940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.