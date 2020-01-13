Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Up 38%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG)’s share price rose 38% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 19,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 31,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

