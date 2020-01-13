Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $223,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $327.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.95 and a 1-year high of $328.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

