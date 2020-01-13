Tiaa Fsb Purchases 4,391 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,610,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $99.10. 66,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $99.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.