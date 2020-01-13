Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Timken posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Insiders have sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 in the last 90 days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 241,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. Timken has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

