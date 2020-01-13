TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 52,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

