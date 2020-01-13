Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 280 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

L3Harris stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,268. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.64.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.