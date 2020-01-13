Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 2,891 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $206.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,344. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.