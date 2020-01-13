Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 824,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,040. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $161.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

