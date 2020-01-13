Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 1,019,745 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,019,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,458,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.66. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $256.41 and a one year high of $327.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

