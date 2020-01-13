Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.78. 812,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,643. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $198.42 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

