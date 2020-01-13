Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.12. 190,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.81. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $172.00 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

