Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 1,469 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,129,657 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 652,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,829. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $144.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.