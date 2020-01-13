Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 3,373 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

