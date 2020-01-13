Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 4,368 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. 825,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.