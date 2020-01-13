Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.07. 37,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,419. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.38 and a 12-month high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

