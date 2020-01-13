Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.05 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE MO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

