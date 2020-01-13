Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 762,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 149,830 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $2,658,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 153.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,814. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

