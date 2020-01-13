Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.91 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 901.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,120,000 after buying an additional 111,990 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.39. 43,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,658. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.35 and a fifty-two week high of $245.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

