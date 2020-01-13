Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.46. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

