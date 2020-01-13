Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 252 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 691,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,895,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $171.90. 463,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

