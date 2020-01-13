Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 554 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.19. 1,625,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.