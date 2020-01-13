Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Graco were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Graco stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $53.24. 253,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

