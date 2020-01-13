Traceability Chain Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $12,562.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00326278 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002554 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

