TransAlta Renewables Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
RNW stock opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.