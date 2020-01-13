TransAlta Renewables Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

RNW stock opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.96.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

