Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $89,995.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Transcodium has a market cap of $89,995.00 and approximately $102,611.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

