Triad Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 528.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations comprises approximately 2.1% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $30,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,338. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.