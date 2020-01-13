Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.