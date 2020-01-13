Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $328.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.95 and a twelve month high of $328.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

