Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,610 shares of company stock worth $8,665,931. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.33. 588,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,568. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 381.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

