Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.21. 148,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,991. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

