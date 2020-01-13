Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 114 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $279,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $152.14. 158,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

