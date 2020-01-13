Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 177 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.04. 91,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,831. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $70.88 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

