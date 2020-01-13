Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 718,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,502,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 132,110 shares of company stock worth $7,296,355 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

