Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 457.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 316,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRQ. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 45,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

