Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

